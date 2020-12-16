Complacency the enemy in our COVID freedom

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Returning ex-pats and international students should display official, documented evidence of being free from Covid-19, before boarding, then alighting in our country.

Already in Victoria's hotel quarantine system, there are returning international travellers with Covid.

Do Australians, who have played by the restrictive rules for most of 2020, really need to be exposed to these imminent threats?

Many nations don't seem to consider the risks of policies of freedom of movement, which spread the potential.



Until the vaccine has proven immunity globally, our nation must isolate from any threat.

The lesson of the "Ruby Princess" disaster, which spread the virus, creating havoc, must not be forgotten.



Nobody can be 100 per cent sure that the virus won't be unintentionally imported.

The powers that be may be allowing sentiment, not reality, to rule their decisions to open our borders.

E Rowe, Marcoola