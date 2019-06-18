Menu
FUNDING BOOST: The Queensland Times general manager David Box with Ipswich Zonta Club incoming president Rhonda Nolan and current president Pat Evatt, with WOW Mobility owner Lauren Antonenko.
Competition winner nominates non-profit for $2500 windfall

Darren Hallesy
18th Jun 2019 12:10 AM
THANKS to the generosity of The Queensland Times and the support of one local business, a local non-profit organisation will be able to change lives now they are $2500 better off.

As part of her membership with The QT Club, a complete marketing and advertising solution, Lauren Antonenko from WOW Mobility was in the draw for a $2500 donation to the local charity or non-profit organisation of her choice. When her name came out of the barrel she had no hesitation in choosing the Zonta Club of Ipswich as the beneficiary.

"They are such a beautiful organisation that does a unique thing to empower women,” Ms Antonenko said.

"I know that they do birthing kits and I'm hoping some of the money goes to that.

"They've been doing it for about 10 years, plus I want to support women affected by domestic violence.

"That's a cause close to my heart.”

Zonta's Ipswich president Pat Evatt and incoming president Rhonda Nolan said the money would be used to support women in times of crisis.

"We've been going for 40 years in Ipswich which is very timely to receive this donation,” Ms Evatt said.

"We raise money every year for international programs, along with supporting Hannah's House, domestic violence refuges, plus the making of special cushions for women who have suffered from breast cancer plus refugee housing.

"Zonta is all about improving the lives of women where we can. Cooking classes are another thing we like to help with, such as teaching refugee women how to cook with ingredients they aren't familiar with.”

Incoming president Ms Nolan said that it was important to help others no matter who you were.

"I think it's part of having a balanced life, helping others,” Ms Nolan said.

"We lead a very privileged life here in Ipswich, and Australia so if you have an opportunity to give back, it makes you a better, more socially aware person.

"You live in a world, and you have to contribute to that world. It helps you understand your community to hear those stories from others, and I've heard tales that are just remarkable. You have to open your eyes to the world.”

