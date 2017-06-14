Competition kicks Freedom Fuel out

PETROL stations have popped up everywhere across the city and the competition has proved too much for one of Ipswich's longest running stations.

Freedom Fuels on Brisbane St at West Ipswich has closed.

Yesterday was the last day of trading for the small store, less than six months after the new Puma service station and food centre - which has been noticeably busier - opened on the next block.

Freedom Fuels declined to comment on the decision.

But staff have all been transferred to other outlets and there will be no job losses as a result of the closure.

In a sign posted on the front door, Freedom Fuels thanks customers for their support.

Freedom Fuels closest sites are Brisbane Rd, Ebbw Vale and Awonga Crt, Karana Down, the sign read.

The QT understands the closure was directly related to loss of business.

Ipswich's second Puma Energy service centre opened in March after lengthy construction delays at the Brisbane St site.