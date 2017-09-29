Competition heats up in battle for listings

TOP DEMAND: This standard Ipswich home on Moffat St attracted more than 40 people during an open home inspection. The style of established home is in hot demand but new listings are dwindling.

IPSWICH is facing a housing shortage with buyer demand for established homes outstripping supply.

Competition between agents to secure listings is heating up, and the number of properties available to rent is rising, leading to a glut in Ipswich's rental market, one agent says.

Competitively priced, established homes are selling in less than two weeks.

It's a situation property guru Michael Matusik predicted earlier this year when he said prices would be pushed up by the ever-rising demand.

Mr Matusik's analysis of the Ipswich property market included a prediction 5000 homes would sell this year.

The latest figures from the REIQ show, by June, 3329 properties had already sold but that's slowing down.

During the June quarter there were 5017 homes listed for sale.

A search on realestate.com.au shows that figure has dropped back to 1099.

The REIQ data, released this month, also shows a 1.5% drop in sales.

Ipswich REIQ chair and local agent Darren Boettcher said the trend has continued in the past three months since that data was collected.

Mr Boettcher said competition over listings was heating up as the amount of new stock coming onto the market dwindled while interest in established homes continued to boom.

"I showed 40 people through a pretty standard home on Moffat St just last weekend," Mr Boettcher said.

"A lot of investors want established homes. That's partly because there is factual information on past rental history, whereas new properties are more popular with first home owners."

Principal and owner at First National Real, Action Realty Ipswich Glenn Ball said he too had noticed a drop in listings but no slow down on demand.

Like Mr Boettcher, Mr Ball's agency has experienced a massive response to new properties, as soon as they are listed, and huge turnouts to open homes.

Mr Ball agreed there was a shortage of new listings, however his agency is still performing well regarding sales.

For Mr Boettcher, part of the problem came back to the competition between agents.

He said overpricing by some agents was doing sellers a disservice.

"There's an influx of potential buyers as soon as the property hits the market," Mr Boettcher said.

"But what we're seeing is, if that property has been a bit overpriced and it sits on the market for more than a few weeks, it doesn't move.

"Buyers are savvy and they are showing they're prepared to wait for a good deal.

" If your property sits on the market for more than five weeks and doesn't sell, you probably need to reassess the asking price."