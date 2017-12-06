Competition drives new phase of retail in old pie bakery

THERE might finally be enough lunch options in West Ipswich. Owners of the old Pie Guru shop on Brisbane St struggled to find another food retailer to take up the tenancy after the bakery closed last year - so they've brought in a new phase of retail.

Shed supply company Sheds and Homes will move into the shop after extensive renovations transform the space, replacing the cold fridge, bakery equipment and oven with desks and chairs.

Property owner Allen Mealy said competition from surrounding businesses including Hungry Jacks across the road had limited food suppliers from making the most of the empty space.

He said the neighbouring Bunnings store and extensive tradie traffic passing by were strong incentives for Sheds and Homes to move in.

Sheds n Homes will move into this shop previously tenanted by the Pie Guru. Rob Williams

"We were having trouble letting it as a food shop, originally it was a pie shop and before that it has Des' Diner, the takeaway shop," Mr Mealy said.

"Now we have new business across the road, Hungry Jacks and so forth. While that has been good for the area, it wasn't real good for the food business.

"We had an offer from a bloke who sells sheds, but he didn't want the cold room in there, or the range hood and cooking gear so we have ripped all that out and we are renovating it.

"There is good exposure, their road is tremendously busy with lots of passing trade and also Bunnings is here, a lot of tradies go in there and if they are after a shed they will come here."

The Pie Guru was well-known for their pastry delicacies, opening on Brisbane St and a similar store on Warwick Rd in September 2014.