Competition drives cheap fuel in Ipswich

IPSWICH enjoyed a small victory over Brisbane for the 2017 calendar year - one which could have left our wallets feeling just a bit heavier.

Figures collated over the past 12 months by the RACQ showed Ipswich enjoyed an average unleaded fuel price more than three cents cheaper, on average, than Brisbane.

Ipswich residents paid 126.7 cents over the past year for regular unleaded, while in Brisbane, the average was 129.9.

It came on the back of a year in which several major announcements were made which could have a noticeable impact on fuel prices. One of those developments was the opening of Metro Petroleum West Ipswich at the end of August.

Taking up the site vacated by Freedom Fuels, Metro pulled the ultimate publicity stunt when it opened, by advertising E10 fuel for 99.9 cents a litre, and regular unleaded and diesel for 1.09.9 cents each.

Also earlier in 2017, US retail giant Costco announced that its new warehouse at Bundamba would include a petrol station.

The retailer's fuel has a reputation for applying downward pressure to prices in the area.

Unfortunately, if there's one thing that applies upward pressure to fuel prices, it's a public holiday.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said the price of fuel was falling at a slower rate than usual for this time of year.

"It has been frustrating for motorists over Christmas and the New Year to see retailers discounting a lot slower than usual," she said.

"Usually at this time of year they will discount at one cent a litre each day. Instead, it's been at about half that.

"This could be because the volumes are lower. Even though people are driving for holidays, they are not doing their daily work commute, which means they aren't driving quite as much."

Ms Smith said it could be as far away as the second week of January that Ipswich residents start to see the cheaper phase of the cycle.

Discount fuel was a game changer

WORK began about halfway through 2017 to turn the old Freedom Fuels site at West Ipswich into a Metro Petroleum.

Workers were seen digging up the old fuel tanks as part of the changeover.

Metro Petroleum, based in Sydney, started in Lakemba in 1975, and now boasts 180 fuel stations across its network.

Freedom Fuels closed in June, only a few months after the new Puma service station opened a short distance up the road.

When Metro opened at the end of August, its low prices were too much to resist for many frugal Ipswich motorists, who lined up around Tiger St to take advantage of prices below $1 a litre for E10.

It didn't take others long to follow suit.

On the same day that Metro Petroleum advertised unleaded for the bargain price of 107.9 cents a litre, Puma Fuels at West Ipswich and Caltex Leichhardt were offering unleaded for 112.6 cents a litre.

Meanwhile, in Brisbane during the same period, the average unleaded price was at 127.8 cents a litre.