Compassion from police does new dad no favours

A DAD has scored a jail term for blatantly ignoring his court-ordered licence disqualification and driving to a Bunnings store with the drug ice in his system.

An Ipswich court heard police showed compassion towards Noy the first time he was pulled over by not seizing his vehicle because his pregnant girlfriend was in the car with him.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick told Ipswich Magistrates Court that police intercepted Noy driving a Toyota Corolla hatch for the second time on June 12.

Noy’s licence had been disqualified by court order for two years from September 17, 2019 until September 16, 2021.

“At 1pm on Friday June 12 police at Springfield Central intercepted a Corolla hatch and checks revealed its driver was disqualified,” Sgt Dick said.

Clinton Patrick Noy, 20, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified by court order at Booval on March 1; driving when disqualified by court order – repeat offender on June 12; and driving when drug positive to methylamphetamine on June 12.

Defence lawyer Alan Phillips acknowledged Noy had a previous offence and sought that any jail term imposed be suspended.

“At this point he realises he faces the prospect of jail,” Mr Phillips said.

He tended a reference from Noy’s mother for Magistrate Donna MacCallum to read.

“He had a difficult upbringing that affected his nurturing and his school years at Lowood,” Mr Phillips said.

“Much of his offending was done in the midst of drug addiction.”

He said Noy had worked as a farmhand, chicken catcher, and at a meatworks until he lost his last employment because of the COVID situation.

The court heard Noy’s first child was born in late July.

Ms MacCallum said that with Noy’s new responsibilities as a parent she hoped he now behaved himself.

Noy was sentenced to two jail terms of four months for driving when disqualified, and a two-month jail term for driving when drug positive.

All jail terms were suspended for two years.

Noy was disqualified from driving for a further two years and three months.