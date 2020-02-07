Compassion for Animals gala

Not for profit Compassion for Animals is holding a gala ball at the Ipswich Civic Centre on January 15 to raise funds for Australian wildlife.

Co-director Kirsty Dutney- Jones said it was something she was very proud of.

“The funds that we raise will primarily be used to donate money for Koalas and other wildlife,” she said.

“One of the beneficiaries of the funds is Moreton Bay Koala Sanctuary and the other one is Vet’s For Compassion.”

Ms Dutney-Jones said she decided to start the event as a way for people to have fun while also giving back to the community.

For tickets visit ticketboo.com.au.