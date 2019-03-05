Company's workload doubles with rescue chopper success

AN ADVANCED aviation technology company is preparing to double its workload thanks to the international popularity of a search and rescue helicopter.

In a small and rickety Ipswich shed, Geosim Technologies is rapidly asserting itself as a world-leading simulation business.

It is putting the final touches on a crop duster aeroplane simulator before it is shipped to the U.S on Friday.

The company's managing director Charles du Plessis expected rapid growth would soon expected to hit the innovation company.

"We're very busy," he laughed. It's juggling balls but it's very good."

"It's snowballing, all the work in research and development over the years is starting to come to fruition all at once."

Geosim Technologies builds simulators for aircraft, including the hugely popular AW-139 search and rescue helicopter.

"It has become a major search and rescue helicopter and it's so versatile and so many people are taking it on," Mr du Plessis said.

Geosim, which has provided a simulator to New South Wales' Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, hopes to piggyback the chopper's popularity and build simulators for companies across the world.

"Westpac are waiting to provide an order for us for additional simulators," he said.

"There's other search and rescue operations that will jump on the bandwagon."

Mr du Plessis will be wary until the contract is signed, but expects his company's workload to double on the back of the rescue chopper's surging popularity.