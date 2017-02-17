Company will be engaged to keep retailers in CBD loop

INFORMER: Mayor Paul Pisasale has assured retailers he will keep them informed about all aspects of the Ipswich City Square redevelopment as it unfolds.

A FLOW of accurate information and regular communication.

That is what retailers in Ipswich City Square, and residents, want from Ipswich City Council during the $150 redevelopment and Mayor Paul Pisasale insists they will get it with a communications company to be engaged in the next fortnight.

He said all retailers, residents and stakeholders would be told "everything that is happening on a very regular basis." Cr Pisasale and Ipswich City Properties (ICP) chairman Paul Tully have both confirmed to the QT the project was on track for site works to begin in the second half of the year.

Cr Pisasale said the public consultation last year produced a range of "tremendous ideas" and these would be incorporated into the detailed design and construction phase tender going out in April or May.

"Importantly, we will be appointing a specialist communications company to keep retailers and residents fully informed of the timelines and order of demolition and construction," Cr Pisasale said.

"We need to keep people informed and we will be making sure the corrrect information goes out. The development will be done so that we can keep everything going."

Ipswich City Mall Newsagents owner Pauline Williamson welcomed Cr Pisasale's commitment.

"So far there has been no communication, so that is a good start and what we need to know because you can't forecast anything unless you know what is going on around you," she said.

"The correct information would be great and some positive feedback would be good. We need to know so we can plan.

"I am going to need to put some (glass) doors in because once they start digging this will be a dust bowl in here. I need to know that on such and such a day they are going to start digging."

Cr Pisasale said that within the next two months expressions of interest would also be called from suitably qualified contractors.

"The lead project manager has already been engaged. We are pleased to confirm Ranbury will be the project's program management partner," Cr Pisasale said.

Cr Tully said eight project partners were in the final stages of being engaged.

"All these contractors will bring their unique and highly qualified skills to the redevelopment," he said.

"They are architects Bligh Voller Nield, landscape design experts Vee Design, cost planning by Rider Levett and Bucknall, town planning will be handled by Cardno, service engineering from WSP Parsons Brinkerhoff, surveys by Veris THG and the McKenzie Group have been appointed certifiers.

"This is a very complex project and we need to get the detailed planning right owing to the web of pipes and cables below and above ground."