Company that’s solved plastic problem

Zero Co is launching a Kickstarter campaign calling on all Aussies to help fund the first production of a range of planet-friendly, plastic-busting household products.

MIKE Smith doesn't want to preach to Australia about the plastic problem.

"Everyone knows it exists," he says.

"Instead, we're committed to building a solution that changes the average household single-use plastic consumption from around 200 bottles every year to zero."

Mr Smith is the founder of Zero Co, an Aussie start-up on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic from every Aussie kitchen, laundry and bathroom.

The average four-person household uses about 200 single-use plastic bottles every year in their kitchen, laundry and bathroom - about one billion across all households nationwide.

But only 12 per cent of household plastic waste gets recycled.

Zero Co is hoping to solve the problem by operating through a circular delivery system - you order, they deliver, you return and they refill.

They clean the pouches once customers return them with a reply-paid envelope, refill them and ship them back out.

The company is fighting plastic at both ends of the supply chain with their dispensers made from plastic waste removed from the oceans and refill pouches made from recycled plastic diverted from landfill.

Each dispenser comes with a tracking code so consumers can see which part of the ocean they have helped clean up.

The company has been working with the country's leading product experts to develop a range of plant-based formulas that are designed to be the most effective but eco-friendly products on the market.

Zero Co is calling on all Aussies to join its mission by purchasing a box of products to get the company on its way.

"We can't build this on our own," Mr Smith said.

"We need Australia's help to turn off the plastic tap, for good.

"We have an opportunity to show the world that Australia can be leaders in this space, so now is the time to show your support to make this a reality."

The initial product range will include laundry liquid, stain remover, dishwashing liquid, dishwasher tablets, handwash, body wash, toilet cleaner, multipurpose spray, bathroom cleaner and air freshener, with plans to expand the range next year.

Zero Co has already raised $600,000 during its pre-seed capital round and the start-up requires an additional $246,231 through its Kickstarter campaign to fund the first production run.

Within 24 hours after launching they'd already raised more than $100,000.