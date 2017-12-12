Company offers a job for life to the right applicant

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

A JOB for life is on offer at Stanbroke beef abattoir for a person prepared to turn up for work and do the best they can.

New customers and increased production have meant the Grantham abattoir needs to hire about 30 people to keep up with demand.

Stanbroke human resources manager Ross Sticklen was pleased with the quality of job-seekers that attended the Ipswich Jobs and Training Forum.

When asked what he looks for in a potential employee, Mr Sticklen provided a simple response.

"We just want people to turn up for work everyday, do the best job they can and they've got a job there until the day they retire - that's up to them," he said.

"We've got jobs going at the moment for all departments."

Mr Sticklen said the meat sector could provide a range of career pathways for people.

"You talk about a meatworks and people don't think it's a real sexy industry," he laughed.

"I've been in it for almost 40 years now and I've done really well out of it.

"It's been good for me and good to my family."

Mr Sticklen encouraged anyone who did not attend the expo but is looking for a job, to visit stanbroke.com/employment/ or call 07 46129503.