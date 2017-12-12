Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Company offers a job for life to the right applicant

WANTED: An abattoir is hiring.
WANTED: An abattoir is hiring. Stanbroke
Hayden Johnson
by

A JOB for life is on offer at Stanbroke beef abattoir for a person prepared to turn up for work and do the best they can.

New customers and increased production have meant the Grantham abattoir needs to hire about 30 people to keep up with demand.

Stanbroke human resources manager Ross Sticklen was pleased with the quality of job-seekers that attended the Ipswich Jobs and Training Forum.

When asked what he looks for in a potential employee, Mr Sticklen provided a simple response.

"We just want people to turn up for work everyday, do the best job they can and they've got a job there until the day they retire - that's up to them," he said.

"We've got jobs going at the moment for all departments."

Mr Sticklen said the meat sector could provide a range of career pathways for people.

"You talk about a meatworks and people don't think it's a real sexy industry," he laughed.

"I've been in it for almost 40 years now and I've done really well out of it.

"It's been good for me and good to my family."

Mr Sticklen encouraged anyone who did not attend the expo but is looking for a job, to visit stanbroke.com/employment/ or call 07 46129503.

Topics:  abattoir employment

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

Ipswich cop says he wasn't stealing, it was an IOU

Ipswich cop says he wasn't stealing, it was an IOU

Policeman resigns after being charged with taking cash from club

  • News

  • 12th Dec 2017 5:11 PM

Nugent named as RLI board chairman

Incoming Rugby League Ipswich chairman David Nugent.

'The QRL could do better in supporting us.'

'Animal hotels' help restore wildlife in glider corridor

Luise and David Manning with Quentin Rowe of Hollow Log Homes installed 14 nesting boxes along the Spotted Gum Trail at the Spring Mountain White Rock Conservation Estate over the weekend.

14 nesting boxes installed at White Rock Conservation Estate

Send a letter direct to Santa this year

Valentina Meakin posts her letter to Santa at Orion.

Kids can send their Christmas wish straight to the Noth Pole

Local Partners