Council rakes in thousands over new parkling laws

Commuters parking on the verges at the Springfield Central train station. Picture supplied ICC

Commuters parking on the verges at the Springfield Central train station. Picture supplied ICC

Since Monday, the Ipswich City Council has handed out 46 $100 parking infringement notices to commuters illegally parking at Springfield Central train station.

A council spokesman said the fines followed an extensive education campaign involving council, the Department of Transport and Main Roads and the Queensland Police.

The council called a truce on parking infringement fines at the crowded station earlier in the year but recently opened a new temporary carpark about 500m from the station, which it says people are not using.

Council officers handed out flyers to commuters last month advising them where to park, encouraging use of the 300 new spots, and also highlighting safety issues in relation to other commuters and pedestrians with cars parked illegally.

Commuters were warned that $100 fines would be issued from this week, with 46 handed out since Monday.

A council spokesman said council officers had noted there were still vacant spots in the temporary car park and last week only half of the carpark was being used by commuters.

Rail Back on Track administrator Robert Dow has called the parking situation at the station "a debacle".

Cars parking on nature strips at Springfield Central Train Station. Picture: Ipswich City Council

"The need for the fines was the culmination of years of failure to implement proper feeder bus networks and better active transport for passengers to get to and from railway and bus stations," he said.

"It has really come home to roost at Springfield Central."

The council's acting general manager of planning and regulatory services Brett Davey said the busy train station currently had about 180 cars parking illegally in front of it on weekdays, while spaces were available at the new carpark.

Crowded parking at Springfield Central station. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

The new temporary car park for commuters opened on October 21.

It is located 500m from the station and has 300 spaces, 50 more than the existing carpark. Part of that the old car park has been fenced off while work continues on the new Brisbane Lions 10,000-seat stadium.

Entry is off Eden Station Drive with CCTV security and lighting installed for commuter safety.