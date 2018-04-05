Menu
Commuters packed into trains on Ipswich line: Reports

Helen Spelitis
by
5th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

IPSWICH commuters were reportedly packed into overloaded trains during peak hour yesterday.

Transport advocate Robert Dow from Rail Back On Track said his organisation received reports of people standing on the connection platforms between carriages due to lack of space.

Meanwhile, those travelling on the Gold Coast lines appeared to have plenty of space with spare seats spotted in carriages.

There have been major changes to services on the Ipswich line with trains redirected to the Gold Coast to cater for the Commonwealth Games, which officially opened last night.

Mr Dow congratulated Queensland Rail for adequately servicing the Gold Coast area but said due to the lack of effective planning, those using the rest of the network appeared to already be suffering.

"Well done on the Gold Coast line," Mr Dow said.

"But we always knew there would be impact on the rest of the network with trains overloaded and passengers being left behind."

He said passengers were left behind on the Kippa-Ring services and many trains were reportedly overloaded.

"When these sorts of things happen, people will change their travel plans and try and work around the timetable we have for the next three weeks," Mr Dow said.

"Some will plan to leave early while others will abandon public transport all together."

The service disruptions on the Ipswich lines, will be in place until Friday, April 20.

While there have been reductions, trains are scheduled to arrive and depart from Ipswich Station every 30 minutes during peak hour.

In the evening, trains will arrive at Ipswich Station about every 15 mins.

See the full timetable here

  • Do you travel on the Ipswich-Rosewood line? Tell us how your daily commute has changed. Email helen.spelitis@qt.com.au

