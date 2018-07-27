Commuters face extra hour for travel during track closures

COMMUTERS will have to catch buses next weekend with complete track closures scheduled for the Ipswich and Springfield lines.

Translink has advised train services will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday in the first week of August to allow for maintenance works.

Buses will replace trains from Corinda to Rosewood and Springfield Central stations.

The change will likely increase travel times by an hour, Translink says.

The affected stations are;

Ipswich line

Sherwood

Corinda

Oxley

Darra

Wacol

Gailes

Goodna

Redbank

Riverview

Dinmore

Ebbw Vale

Bundamba

Booval

East Ipswich

Ipswich

Thomas Street

Wulkuraka

Karrabin

Walloon

Thagoona

Rosewood

Springfield line

Sherwood

Corinda

Oxley

Darra

Richlands

Springfield

Springfield Central

See the Translink website for specific information on how your travel will be affected.