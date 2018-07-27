Commuters face extra hour for travel during track closures
COMMUTERS will have to catch buses next weekend with complete track closures scheduled for the Ipswich and Springfield lines.
Translink has advised train services will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday in the first week of August to allow for maintenance works.
Buses will replace trains from Corinda to Rosewood and Springfield Central stations.
The change will likely increase travel times by an hour, Translink says.
The affected stations are;
Ipswich line
- Sherwood
- Corinda
- Oxley
- Darra
- Wacol
- Gailes
- Goodna
- Redbank
- Riverview
- Dinmore
- Ebbw Vale
- Bundamba
- Booval
- East Ipswich
- Ipswich
- Thomas Street
- Wulkuraka
- Karrabin
- Walloon
- Thagoona
- Rosewood
Springfield line
- Sherwood
- Corinda
- Oxley
- Darra
- Richlands
- Springfield
- Springfield Central
See the Translink website for specific information on how your travel will be affected.