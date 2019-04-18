Commuters are lining up to catch city's new bus service

Robert Dow from Rail Back on Track is pleased to see more commuters utilising the Ripley Valley 531 bus service.

PATRONAGE on the new Ripley Valley 531 bus service continues to grow, with around 500 people catching the bus each month.

The route, which connects Yamanto to Springfield Central train station via Ripley Valley, has been running since January 29.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the service was being used by customers of all ages, with adults representing 37 per cent of passengers.

"During the first full week of the service in February there were 314 trips taken," Ms Howard said.

"This has grown to 451 trips in the last week recorded, peaking at 498 trips during the week beginning March 18.

"Residents told us the Ripley Valley 531 service would be important for the area and that's been made clear by the growing number of passengers hopping on board."

Rail Back on Track spokesman Robert Dow described the figures as "encouraging".

"Up to 500 passengers per month so far is a really great start," Mr Dow said.

"We are delighted the numbers are going upwards, and I am fairly confident we will see those numbers rise to 1000 passengers each month very soon."

The bus service currently has seven stops, with 14 services offered daily every Monday to Friday. It stops at Orion Springfield Central, Springfield Central Station, Providence Parade, Harmony Crescent, Providence, Ripley Town Centre, Parkview Parade, Ecco Ripley and Yamanto Shopping Centre.

Mr Dow said he hoped to see weekend services added to the 531 timetable in the future.

"The rail lines run seven days a week so this will give more people options for travelling on the weekend," he said.

"This will be very beneficial to the people of Ripley who want to travel into Springfield or Ipswich."

Services on the route start from Springfield at 5.30am with the last service terminating at Yamanto around 10pm.

The route is operated by Westside Bus Company.