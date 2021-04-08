Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Commuter chaos: Long delays after multi-vehicle crash

by Rachael Rosel
8th Apr 2021 5:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Motorists heading southbound on the Pacific Motorway have been urged to seek an alternative route after a multi-vehicle crash in Greenslopes has caused almost an hour-long delay.

Traffic is currently backed up for around 9km between Greenslopes and Suncorp Stadium with delays of 50 minutes or more expected.

Traffic backed up on the Pacific Motorway in Woolloongaba.
Traffic backed up on the Pacific Motorway in Woolloongaba.


The crash shut the left lane at Marquis St on ramp and Pacific Motorway, leaving the right and centre open for traffic.

However, cars are bumper-to-bumper across the Riverside Expressway with Coronation Dr and Hale St also affected. Major delays can be expected around Stanley St and Vulture St in Woolloongabba.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 2.55pm on Juliette St and the Pacific Motorway on ramp.

Three people were assessed at the scene with two being transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The M3 is the part of the Pacific Motorway that runs from the Brisbane CBD to Eight Mile Plains before becoming the M1.

The Gateway Motorway is also suffering delays up to 30 minutes for about 16km from Banyo to Bald Hills.

Originally published as Commuter chaos: Long delays after multi-vehicle crash

More Stories

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Quartet drinks to good times in new Ipswich play

        Premium Content Quartet drinks to good times in new Ipswich play

        News The theatre group has enjoyed a successful return post-COVID

        • 8th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
        Lowood cops charge two men with Easter drug, drink driving

        Premium Content Lowood cops charge two men with Easter drug, drink driving

        Crime Two men earned themselves court dates after Lowood police caught them driving under...

        Qld greats Andy, Mel enhance regional team’s T20 Power

        Premium Content Qld greats Andy, Mel enhance regional team’s T20 Power

        Cricket Former Queensland Fire, Brisbane Heat mentor praises Hornets as he prepares to help...

        Hundreds of new jobs created as major retail hub opens

        Premium Content Hundreds of new jobs created as major retail hub opens

        Business Doors to the 20,00 sqm retail complex were opened to shoppers for the first time on...