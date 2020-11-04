Community’s lifeline after storm heartbreak

Chef Roy Capiro and Community Centre restaurant owner Amanda Bolton served up enough food for 150 people to eat lunch free of charge at the Springfield Lakes YMCA today. Photo: Ebony Graveur

OFFERING free internet, phone charging stations, access to computers and refreshments, the Springfield Lakes YMCA has become a hub for those struggling in the aftermath of Saturday’s supercell storm.

Upstairs, insurance providers set up inquiry desks to provide convenient access to residents looking to lodge claims for damaged homes and property.

Springfield Lakes couple Al and Kristen Yates, who have already lodged their claim, were told their home was “unliveable”.

Aftermath of the supercell storm that hit Springfield on Saturday, 31 October 2020. Photo: Ebony Graveur

They were given temporary accommodation in Fairfield, Brisbane by their insurance provider.

“We’re a little bit disappointed as some parts of the insurance response has been awesome but other parts have been slow,” Mrs Yates said.

“Our house is still not (waterproof) yet and there are no steps to follow – it’s like the insurance company is new to handling a disaster.”

Daymon Follett has been helping remove damaged solar panels from roofs of homes in the Springfield Lakes area. Photo: Ebony Graveur

When they turned up at the couple’s home, the repair people came without tools.

“The roofing people turned up without tarps – they turned up and said ‘sorry, we don’t have the equipment’ and they’ve gone,” Mr Yates said.

“Nothing has been done, which is frustrating – things are happening at different speeds.”

Community Centre restaurant owner Amanda Bolton offered free meals and refreshments to those visiting the YMCA and struggling post-storm.

Tarps have been laid across many roofs as a temporary fix for broken tiles. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“I’ve seen what the guys are doing here to help and asked if I could help in any way by supplying food,” Ms Bolton said.

“The community needs it. A lot of people have been coming in to the restaurant and obviously I’ve been seeing the pictures of how bad the houses are.”

“A lot of people who don’t have power have been coming up to us, having a coffee and relaxing a little bit.”

Though she lives in the area, her home escaped with little damage compared to many others.

“I got some damage but not as bad as some people,” she said.

Ms Bolton and chef Roy Capiro made enough food to feed 150 people.

“I’ve just paid for it myself,” Ms Bolton said.



