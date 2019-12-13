Community vigil to honour volcano victims

A CANDLELIGHT vigil will be held to commemorate the Brisbane victims of New Zealand's volcano catastrophe.

Calamvale mother and daughter Julie and Jessica Richards perished in the Bay of Plenty eruption on Monday.

Julie, 47, and Jessica, 20, were on the Ovation of the Seas cruise liner when they visited the island.

Brisbane City councillor Angela Owen invited the public to Sunday's vigil to support the Richards family "in this time of tragic loss".

"A community gathering and candlelight vigil will be held … to honour the memory of Julie and Jessica Richards who tragically lost their lives due to the volcanic eruption in New Zealand," she said

Jessica Richards with daughter Julie

An official City of Brisbane condolence register would also be available in Cr Owen's office for those wanting to send messages of support to the Richards family.

Tributes continue to be made for the adventure-loving pair who are the only known Queenslanders to have died in the volcanic blast.

Jessica's aunty Suzanne Richards said she was devastated by the loss.

"Heartbroken over the passing of Julie and Jess," she said.

"They will remain in my heart and thoughts forever."

Calamvale Community College said alumni had been "deeply impacted" by the death of its former student.

"Jess graduated in 2016 and is remembered fondly," it said on Facebook.

"We know many will remember them with fondness and will be thinking of their extended family and friends at this time."

Yeronga South Brisbane Football Club also paid tribute to "two members of our footy family".

Jessica was a promising Aussie rules player who joined the club as a teen and played in the senior women's team.

"This is tragic news for our club and we want to reach out to anyone who needs extra support," it said.

Sunday's vigil will be held at Calamvale District Park in Formby St from 5.30-7pm.