An artist's impression of the proposed Ipswich Hospital mental health facility.
Health

Community views sought on $91 million mental health facility

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH residents are being encouraged to make their voices heard in regards to the proposed $91 million mental health facility, with the community consultation process closing this week.

The proposed mental health unit would be located on Chelmsford Av on land owned by West Moreton Health, directly opposite from the Ipswich Hospital.

The facility is described as a key component of Stage 1A of the hospital's redevelopment; the first stage of a 15-year master plan to accommodate a population that is expected to double between now and 2036.

"West Moreton Health has been meeting regularly with residents living near the proposed new mental health facility, and will continue to do so," chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said.

"Residents have raised construction traffic, noise and streetscaping as concerns about the project.

"We encourage any community member interested in the project to make a submission as part of the community process now underway."

Dr Freeman said the proposed facility would include 50 beds, six more than the existing facility.

An enclosed staff and patient bridge will link the two facilities.

"Stage 1A has already delivered Ipswich Hospital's first MRI (at a cost of $5.7 million), which will provide imaging services for 50 patients a week when it is in operation by the end of the year,' she said.

"The current ageing mental health facilities in Ipswich Hospital would be demolished to make way for Stage 2 buildings, including a new state-of-the-art Ipswich Hospital building."

The Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning put the development proposal for the mental health unit out to the West Moreton community for consultation last month.

The window to make a submission will close on Thursday.

You can make a submission online by heading to https://planning.dsdmip.qld.gov.au/id-consultations, emailing infrastructuredesignation@dsdmip.qld.gov.au or posting a letter to PO Box 15009, City East, QLD, 4002.

Questions about the project can be directed to the infrastructure designation team on 1300 967 433 or by emailing infrastructuredesignation@dsdmip.qld.gov.au.

