Community ties bring out Anzac Spirit

Geoff Forsyth and Darren Ashworth, president and vice president of the Peak Crossing RSL Chapter. Navarone Farrell

PEAK Crossing community members have worked together in a show of the Anzac Spirit to erect a War Memorial and an RSL chapter in time for Anzac Day.

Members from the Peak Crossing Public Hall Committee and community members have been hard at work lobbying for funding for Peak Mountain View Park to commemorate fallen troops.

"We decided to do something in the park here because the only thing (in the community that was present) was an Honour Roll in the hall,” Public Hall Committee president Ron Smith said.

"But that was limited only to the people who would hire or use the hall so it came down to what more could we do?”

The answer to that question was raise $60,000 for a war memorial.

Darren Ashworth, and Geoff Forsyth, vice president and president of Peak Crossing RSL Chapter, Ron Smith and Lyle Winks, president and secretary of the Peak Crossing Public Hall Association worked together to bring Peak Crossing a memorial and RSL. Navarone Farrell

Mr Smith and Lyle Winks from the Peak Crossing Public Hall Committee lobbied State and Federal governments for the funding late 2017.

The State Government pitched in $30,000 while community groups, including the Harrisville Lions Club, Scenic Rim Regional Council, Ivory's Rock Conventions and Events, Earth Frequency Festival, businesses in the area and local residents funded the remaining $30,000.

The site became official after Remembrance Day last year and gave veterans and ex-servicemen an outlet to discuss an RSL branch for Peak Crossing as well.

The now president of the Peak Crossing RSL Chapter, Geoff Forsyth, has put together about 30 members since its inception late last year.

"We actually commenced that in December after the (Remembrance Day) service here. (Today) it goes through the RSL state council for approval,” he said.

The Chapter will commemorate its first Anzac Day later this month, however Mr Forsyth lamented the lack of buglers to play The Last Post.

"There's a lot more ceremonies taking place but a lot less people the bugle because it is an art,” he said.

They expect about 200 people to take place in the site's inaugural Dawn Service.

"The military also play their part, we're having Army from Amberley, from 21 Construction Squadron and 6 Engineer Regiment, there's a huge dedication to this day,” Mr Forsyth said.

Mr Forsyth believes the cancellation of the service at the RAAF Amberley Base has its part to play in the masses destined to converge on Peak Mountain View Park for the commemoration.