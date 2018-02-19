QT, community support revives bowls club

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

AFTER months of uncertainty about his beloved club's future, Lyle Barlow was beaming with excitement.

The former Mt Crosby Bowls Club chairman appreciated all the support, including that from The Queensland Times, in helping save the valuable sporting venue.

The greens were full today for the club's Thousand Dollar Day after fears the club could close due to dwindling numbers and spiralling costs.

Mr Barlow thanked those who highlighted the importance of the picturesque club opened in 1955.

"It was mainly what you did in the paper and what River 94.9 done to make people aware that we were there,'' Mr Barlow said.

"The general public are using it a lot more now.''

Mr Barlow approached the QT in late 2015 to share the club's plight.

"We are withering on the vine out here,'' he said at the time, concerned about the lack of players and financial challenges.

However, as he overlooked the two full greens, Mr Barlow was optimistic about the future of Mt Crosby Bowls Club.

"We've got a new board and they are doing a great job,'' he said.

"We've had some sponsors and we've got $1000 up for grabs today with teams coming from everywhere, the furtherest from near Warwick.''

The club provides opportunities for bowlers to enjoy the game in a country atmosphere.

The club has also been re-established with meals and music for families, including on Sundays.

"It's more community involvement now that has put us on our feet,'' Mr Barlow said.