Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Community stalwarts named for Queen's Baton Relay

GREAT HONOUR: Scenic Rim's feature batonbearers, John Penglis and Betty Pugh, with Mayor Greg Christensen and Cr Nigel Waistell, at Rotary Lookout.
GREAT HONOUR: Scenic Rim's feature batonbearers, John Penglis and Betty Pugh, with Mayor Greg Christensen and Cr Nigel Waistell, at Rotary Lookout.

AT more than 80 years young, Betty Pugh and John Penglis show no signs of slowing down and are already in training to carry the Queen's Baton on the last leg of its journey to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Tamborine Mountain's two local legends, described by Mayor Greg Christensen as stalwarts of their community, were named as feature batonbearers in the Queen's Baton Relay in the Scenic Rim.

"Betty Pugh is a tireless fundraiser for community causes and those most in need. For the past three decades, she has worked as a volunteer and raised money to send much-needed goods and funds to drought-stricken Queensland farmers and those impacted by floods," Cr Christensen said.

"John Penglis has been giving back to the community for many years, raising funds for Careflight, palliative and community care, Queensland Ambulance, Rural Fire Services and SES through several opera events in his vineyard and in October 2013 was awarded an Honorary Fellowship for his contribution to the Griffith University Institute of Glycomics."

Also named as batonbearers for the Tamborine Mountain event were Karen Dickson, Glenda Flood, Peter Hannan, Reyney Lambert, Peta Leahy, Melissa Lee, Natasha Price and Sheridan Tullipan

Since leaving Buckingham Palace in London on March 13, the Queen's Baton has travelled through Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe and Malaysia.

It will visit another 15 Commonwealth nations before arriving in Brisbane on Christmas Eve.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Watch one of Disney's most popular films for free

Watch one of Disney's most popular films for free

Robelle to screen hugely popular Disney movie tomorrow night

Labor to introduce four new taxes if elected

Treasurer Curtis Pitt

Treasurer says only 1 per cent of voters will be affected

Where's Labor? Mayor calls for funding commitment match

Aerial view of Springfield Central shot in June, 2015. Photo: Contributed

$15 million pledge for Springfield stadium

Robber threatens servo worker with gun, demands cash

The man entered the petrol station just after 7.30am this morning

Local Partners