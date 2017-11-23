Community stalwarts named for Queen's Baton Relay

AT more than 80 years young, Betty Pugh and John Penglis show no signs of slowing down and are already in training to carry the Queen's Baton on the last leg of its journey to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Tamborine Mountain's two local legends, described by Mayor Greg Christensen as stalwarts of their community, were named as feature batonbearers in the Queen's Baton Relay in the Scenic Rim.

"Betty Pugh is a tireless fundraiser for community causes and those most in need. For the past three decades, she has worked as a volunteer and raised money to send much-needed goods and funds to drought-stricken Queensland farmers and those impacted by floods," Cr Christensen said.

"John Penglis has been giving back to the community for many years, raising funds for Careflight, palliative and community care, Queensland Ambulance, Rural Fire Services and SES through several opera events in his vineyard and in October 2013 was awarded an Honorary Fellowship for his contribution to the Griffith University Institute of Glycomics."

Also named as batonbearers for the Tamborine Mountain event were Karen Dickson, Glenda Flood, Peter Hannan, Reyney Lambert, Peta Leahy, Melissa Lee, Natasha Price and Sheridan Tullipan

Since leaving Buckingham Palace in London on March 13, the Queen's Baton has travelled through Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe and Malaysia.

It will visit another 15 Commonwealth nations before arriving in Brisbane on Christmas Eve.