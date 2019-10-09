Community sporting champion latest council contender

PEOPLE PERSON: Western Pride Football Club football operations manager Pye Augustine will contest the Ipswich City Council election next year for a division 1 seat.

A COMMUNITY sporting champion wants to be part of a new council team that acts proactively, not reactively, to address the issues that matter most to the people of Ipswich.

Western Pride Football Club football operations manager Pye Augustine will contest the local government election in March, vying for a division 1 seat.

The 49-year-old has lived in the city for 11 years, taking on roles with Springfield United Football Club and Football Queensland, as well as sitting on the Ipswich Football board for the past five years.

Ms Augustine is also a director on the Association of Australian Football Clubs board.

She believes her experience in the sporting sphere, which has included the need to foster relationships with all levels of government, as well as close community ties have put her in good stead to take her place on the council next year.

The Redbank Plains resident travelled to Canberra in July seeking support for the Pride's A-League bid and continues to work closely with government to try to get it over the line.

"You have to look at council as being on par with (non-for-profit organisations)," she said.

"When it's not your money you've got to be accountable and you've got to be transparent. My experience can correlate with that. You've got to come at it from that perspective."

Ms Augustine said after spending the past two months canvassing her community, the biggest complaints concerned poor local roads.

She'd also been told residents were seeking "stability" and a figure they could reliably turn to again to address problems.

"The biggest issue so far has been the roads and the accessibility of my local community trying to get out onto the Centenary Motorway," she said.

"Some of the major roads, they're just terrible. It's just been patchwork instead of actually fixing the problem. They've done the job but it's not the correct job. We're wasting money.

"I want to be working with the community; their wants and needs."

The mother of three spent time working for council in infrastructure services as a stakeholder engagement officer and believed a lack of forward thinking was an issue.

"Working in council, I can see some of the stuff was reactive instead of proactive," she said.

"I think a little bit more thought into the planning and the execution of these roads would serve the community better."

Ms Augustine joined the Labor party a month ago to gain more insight into the world of politics.

"If I'm running, I'm running as an independent," she said.