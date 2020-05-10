Community sport on the road back

SPECTACULAR: A Swifts Bluebird collects the Steeden in stunning fashion during last year’s RLI A-Grade Grand Final. Picture: Rob Williams

AS Queensland continues to suppress the coronavirus, it is becoming increasingly likely there will be a return to community rugby league in July.

With the State Government endorsing the AIS Framework for Rebooting Community Sport, full contact and competition will be permitted at the third and final stage.

Level one begins 11.59pm on Friday.

Running, aerobic, agility training, resistance training, skills training, including kicking, passing and ball skills will be permitted.

Queenslanders will also be able to exercise outdoors in groups of ten once Stage 1 begins.

RLI remains bound by the original QRL decision to suspend training until June 1, however, and will await a revised directive before granting teams permission to train.

“We will wait to see if the QRL brings that date forward,” RLI chairman Gary Parker said.

“I will be glad to see everyone on the field.”

At level two, skill drills using a ball, kicking and passing will be allowed, with no tackling or wrestling.

Queensland Health is currently planning for up to 20 people to be able to participate in non-contact indoor and outdoor community sport in stage two.

A Queensland Health spokesman said gradual and safe steps would be taken to ease restrictions as it was imperative the upmost care continued to be applied.

“Any further changes to restrictions will be reviewed, with consideration given to outcomes of Stage 1, and in consultation with relevant agencies and industry stakeholders,’ he said.

“While community sport provides multiple benefits, including increased health and wellbeing and a social outlet, this needs to be appropriately balanced to ensure players are not put at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

“We are asking community sporting clubs to work with us in a gradual return to community sport that ensures the risk of community transmission remains low.”

While it is still impossible to predict when the State Government will move into stage three, grassroots clubs were relieved by its announcement of a road map to easing restrictions on Friday.

Parker said he was encouraged by the decision to start peeling back restrictions and it had filled him with confidence RLI would kick off in July.

He said given the heavy contact and demanding physicality of rugby league, players needed to be given appropriate time to prepare.

“We will not be playing until level three,” he said.

“If we went back to training next week, it would be perfect for a late June or early July start because the players would be reasonably fit.”

Parker said if groups of 10 were allowed to train, teams would be required to split up and hold separate sessions.

“A lot of teams may do that in normal circumstances anyway,” he said.

“For example, they might split into forwards and backs or smaller groups to make drills easier to manage.”

A Queensland Health spokesman encouraged Sunshine State residents to continue to use common sense and maintain social distancing guidelines and hygiene measures while exercising.