Community spirit behind Ipswich Cup Day success

The massive crowd watches the racing on Ipswich Cup Day at Bundamba racetrack.

AS Ipswich racegoers prepare for their social event of the year, early indications point to another crowd near 20,000 on June 17.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching said last year's 150th year celebration boosted the national profile of an already well known Ipswich event.

"We didn't know whether history like that would be exciting or interesting, '' Kitching said. "But the way it went was terrific.''

Kitching said the civic reception, historic train ride, Calcutta and period costume theme on Cup Day worked a treat.

"It went superbly,'' Kitching said. "We were rapt with it.''

Having been to every Ipswich Cup meeting since 1978, Kitching said the 2011 event attracted the biggest crowd of 24,000.

That was ironically after the Ipswich floods when people felt a need to enjoy a day out to forget about the hardships.

"We thought there might be people who couldn't go to the Cup but it was quite the opposite,'' Kitching said.

Over the past three years, Cup crowds have remained in the 18,000-20,000 range, with last year's attendance up on the previous meeting.

Kitching said the club actively sought feedback, good and bad, after each meeting.

"The best feedback is no feedback,'' he said.

He said the club only received a couple of complaints last year, including the toilets, especially for women.

Steps have been taken to improve that this year.

Kitching said the Ipswich Turf Club committee, led by chairman Wayne Patch, deserved praise for their ongoing efforts preparing Ipswich Cup Day.

Patch has overseen the big day for 16 years, well supported by other long-serving people like vice-chairman Brian North and treasurer Liam Tansey.

"Between the whole committee, there's 150 years of service,'' Kitching said.

But as Kitching rightly points out, it's the ongoing community support that makes Ipswich Cup Day one of Australia's leading social events.

"It's fabulous,'' he said.

"It's not necessarily the committee. It's not the staff here. It's the community of Ipswich.''