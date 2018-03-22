Community spirit alive and well in Springfield

BOOK DRIVE: More than 700 donated books will be distributed amongst five Ipswich community hubs. L-R: Cr Sheila Ireland, Aleck, Katherine Hicks, Tracey Caruana and Steve Hodgson.

BOOK DRIVE: More than 700 donated books will be distributed amongst five Ipswich community hubs. L-R: Cr Sheila Ireland, Aleck, Katherine Hicks, Tracey Caruana and Steve Hodgson.

DESPITE the recent downsizing of its library, there is now an abundance of books available at Redbank Plains.

Thanks to a recent book drive, more than 700 new and used books were donated to McGrath Real Estate Springfield earlier this year and will be distributed to five community hubs across Ipswich.

Redbank Plains Community Hub leader Katherine Hicks said the effort was definitely appreciated and would make a difference to families using the facility.

"This will allow more of our children and families to have access to different sorts of reading material," Ms Hicks said.

"Some parents aren't able to drive so can't get to the local library and this will give them the opportunity to borrow more books.

"We're so grateful to the community for getting behind us and the work we do and it's especially important for our newly arrived families to help with their reading and the children's school pre-literacy skills."

McGrath Real Estate Springfield ran the book-drive from January to February after hearing about the lack of books available to some Ipswich communities.

Principal Steve Hodgson said his team were determined to help in some way after speaking with Ipswich City Council Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland about the issue.

"There are many different cultures and needs in Redbank Plains as well as other areas which Sheila flagged, so we thought why not hold a book drive," Mr Hodgson said.

"It's great as there are reading resources from birth to early teens and we were just blown away by how many were donated- the community involvement was fantastic."

Councillor Ireland said the book drive was a fantastic outcome for the community.

"This was a wonderful display of community spirit and a great opportunity for anyone using the hubs to encourage reading with their children," Cr Ireland said.

"I'd like to thank McGrath very much and with the offering of books at Redbank Plains Library recently reduced, the hub can now offer playgroups books which can be borrowed and taken home with no need to return them."

Books for the Redbank Plains Community Hub were donated on Wednesday (March 21).