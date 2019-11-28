Community singalong to launch families into the festive season

Larry Commins, Jessica Mutzelburg, Summer Mutzelburg and Kamryn Mutzelburg look forward to the family friendly Christmas event at Brassall on Friday night.

THE sounds of beloved Christmas carols will echo in the air this Friday night as thousands of families gather for the annual Brassall Christmas in the Park celebration.

Lawn chairs and picnic rugs will adorn Sutton Park as crowds gather for a night of free family fun featuring a community sing a long, an appearance by Santa and an array of food trucks.

Jessica Mutzelburg has helped to plan the much-loved event, which has been running for more than two decades and has attracted yearly crowds of up to 5000 people.

Mrs Mutzelburg said the group in charge of planning the event wanted to give families a fun-filled evening after a long year,

“Our aim is to provide a free community event that helps people enter the spirit of Christmas,” she said.

“We know it has been a tough couple of years for families, so we wanted to provide a place where people can come and celebrate the holidays with their families and friends.

“It’s going to be a really great night with lots of quality entertainment, an appearance by Santa and food trucks.”

The Salvation Army will also be in attendance collecting donations which will go towards the Bushfire Appeal.

All the fun kicks off at 6pm and will end with a fireworks display at 8.30pm.

“The fireworks are going ahead with the support of our local fire station and follows all their safety guidelines,” Mrs Mutzelburg said.

Sutton Park is located at 61 Workshops St, Brassall.