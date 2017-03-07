Community in shock after "quiet, intelligent" man shot dead

The Karana Downs community is this morning coming to terms with the death of well-respected chef Patrick Willemyns.

Police found the 53-year-old's body at a unit on College Rd, Karana Downs about 1pm on Monday.

It is understood Mr Willemyns, who worked as the head chef at the nearby Karana Downs Golf Club for the last three years, had been shot in the head.

This morning owner Brett Lawton remembered the "quietly spoken man and an intelligent man".

Mr Lawton said a friend of Mr Willemyns told him about his death yesterday afternoon.

A man has been charged with murdering his own brother at a home south west of Brisbane. #9News pic.twitter.com/WEwirbB2cV — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) March 6, 2017

"I'm very emotional and sad. He was very mellow, a very soft man and very mellow. He just didn't deserve it," Mr Lawton said.

"No-one has given me any details (about what happened), nothing at all. I'm completely out of the loop there and happy to be, I'm leaving that to police.

"He was well known but he was a quiet man and he kept to himself. He was respected a nice person."

Mr Lawton said the Karana Downs community and those at the golf club were still coming to terms with the news.

"He was a good chef and a good worker and he was highly intelligent, if there were trivia nights on he would win, he was a quietly spoken man and an intelligent man," he said.

"The community is very surprised and we all think it's not going to happen in our area.

"He was a very nice man, a very genuine man."