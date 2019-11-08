Menu
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
News

Community rocked by ‘cheeky’ Ned’s tragic death

by Nicole Pierre
8th Nov 2019 1:18 PM
THE eighteen-month-old toddler who tragically passed away just days after almost drowning in a backyard swimming pool has been identified as Ned Peter Lucas.

A family friend told The Courier-Mail that the death of the child has rocked the tight-knit community.

"It's hit the community hard," he said.

Ned was found unresponsive in a pool in the family home in Roma, west of Chinchilla, about 6.30pm last Wednesday.

The 18-month-old was taken to Roma Hospital before being airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane, where he passed away in hospital on Saturday.

People have taken to social media paying their heartfelt tributes to the family.

"Sorry for you loss Fiona and dan, hug your other boys a little tighter," one woman said.

"We will miss your cheeky smiling face at playgroup Ned," another family friend said.

