Community relaxed at coffee with a cop

HAVING A YARN: Lowood resident Hamish went to the Old Fernvale Bakery for a pie, but ended up staying for a chat with Constable David Jessen. Dominic Elsome

CUSTOMERS at the Old Fernvale Bakery were in for a surprise when the Lowood Police called in for Coffee with a Cop.

The event was designed to foster closer relationships between police and the community, and Sergeant Ian Ahrens said Saturday's chats were a success.

"We're here for road safety, and rather than setting up RBT sites and pushing people through, we get a chance to talk to them and they can ask questions," Sgt Ahrens said.

He said the cafe setting created a much more relaxed environment to encourage members of the public to approach the officers.

"Most people, they've always got questions to ask but we haven't got time to answer them," Sgt Ahrens said.

"Some people don't really want to come into a police station and if they see us at a job they don't want to come over and interfere.

"But if you're at a cafe, people feel that they can come up and talk to you."

Lowood resident Teresa McCoombes said she attended to support the local police and because she had some concerns related to road safety. She said the response from the officers was very positive.

"We need all the help we can get in these rural areas," Ms McCoombes said.

"They're quite happy to listen to what you're saying and contribute where they can too."