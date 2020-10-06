Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Community rally behind family after heartbreaking news

Jenna Thompson
6th Oct 2020 9:00 AM

A YAMBA couple have been overwhelmed by community support after being dealt a devastating blow.

Last month, Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods owners Adam and Bec Bowen shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

"As most of you are aware Adam has experienced a number of medical episodes which has resulted in the closure of our delicatessen. He recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour that is sadly terminal," the post said.

"We have made the decision as a family to spend what time we have left together. As a result the Delicatessen will be up for sale."

Since learning of the news, residents and customers across the Clarence Valley have come to their aid.

 

YAMBA! ❤️Adam and I already knew we were moving to a special place but the overwhelming support for not only our...

Posted by Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods on Friday, 25 September 2020

 

A GoFundMe page has been created with all proceeds going directly to the family so they "can focus on making cherished memories … and Adam's beautiful wife can concentrate on her family's well being at this heartbreaking moment in their lives."

Over $5,000 has already been raised since launching over the October Long Weekend.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page here

brain tumour business for sale cancer coastal views gofundme page yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News The Premier has urged Queenslanders to allow her to get on with the job of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and the state’s economic recovery.

        • 6th Oct 2020 10:57 AM
        • 1 grc_voter
        Family reveals $6m refurb of famous Ipswich pub

        Premium Content Family reveals $6m refurb of famous Ipswich pub

        Business "We’ve got a lot of faith in Ipswich, so we thought let’s do it..."

        Fleeing driver ‘ruined six years of life’ taking ice

        Premium Content Fleeing driver ‘ruined six years of life’ taking ice

        News A man who fled police later told them he was suffering drug psychosis and was...

        Warrego down to one lane following crash

        Premium Content Warrego down to one lane following crash

        News Motorists have been warned to expect delays this morning