Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Community rallies to raise awareness for elder abuse

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
16th Jun 2020 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) was on Monday and in the lead up to WEAAD, Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit partnered with Able Australia and West Moreton Senior Services to help tackle the ongoing global social issue.

As a result of the partnership local artist Magenta Quinn painted more than 100 pieces of art featuring purple, which is worn on WEADD to denote wisdom, dignity, independence and creativity.

Nadine Webster of Ipswich Police
Nadine Webster of Ipswich Police

Officer in Charge of the Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said that local police have been working hard in their respective communities to reduce elder abuse and are pleased to have local community members assisting them by spreading awareness and relevant contact numbers for support and assistance.

“If you are concerned that someone you know is a victim of elder abuse and are unsure what to do, please get in touch with your local police,” she said.

“We are here to help and there are also many other non-government community services available for information, advice and support.”

Signs of elder abuse:

– Showing unusual bruises or other injuries that they struggle to explain?

– Afraid of someone close to them?

– Anxious or nervous but unable to articulate why?

– Reluctant to talk or make eye contact?

– Deferring to another person to speak on their behalf?

– Struggling to pay for bills, medication or necessities when they didn’t previously?

– Showing significant changes in their appearance in way that makes you worry for their health and wellbeing?

For more information visit www.qld.gov.au/knowthesigns

ipswich crime prevention
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Single vehicle accident overnight

        premium_icon Single vehicle accident overnight

        News Man in 20s freed from car after hitting a pole and rushed to hospital

        Ipswich tech advocate honoured

        premium_icon Ipswich tech advocate honoured

        News Leading technology expert from Ipswich was recently honoured

        ‘I’ll make you a deal’: Drug driver’s bizarre court bet

        premium_icon ‘I’ll make you a deal’: Drug driver’s bizarre court bet

        Crime Man's offer to buy magistrate a car should he face the court again

        Water deliveries expected to triple in coming weeks

        premium_icon Water deliveries expected to triple in coming weeks

        Rural A Lockyer Valley water carter is delivering upwards of 25 truckloads each week, and...