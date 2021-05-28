Community rallies for woman involved in Mount Larcom crash

A woman in her mid-20's was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with lower limb and head injuries following a crash on the Bruce Highway.

A GoFundMe page has been created for a woman after she was critically injured in a car and truck accident near Mount Larcom last Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway and Gladstone-Mt Larcom Road intersection about noon after a car and truck collided.

The driver, a woman named Ashleigh, was travelling south on the Bruce Hwy at the time of the incident.

A woman in her mid-20s was flown to Rockhampton Hospital with lower limb and head injuries following a crash on the Bruce Highway.

The woman, mid-20s, was entrapped in her vehicle for some time before the emergency services, QAS and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue flight crew were able to free her.

She was later flown by rescue helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital with lower limb and head injuries.

Ashleigh's friend, Krissinda Johnston, has started a GoFundMe page to help her friend buy a new vehicle.

Ms Johnston has a goal of raising $5000.

So far, $100 has been donated.

"On Sunday the 23rd my friend Ashleigh was on her way to Rockhampton to collect her children when she was involved in a horrific car accident at the intersection of Gladstone Mt Larcom Road and the Bruce Highway," the GoFundMe page stated.

"She sustained injuries to her face, a lacerated liver and kidney, a shattered pelvis and tailbone as well as a broken leg.

"After a few short hours she was rescued and flown to a nearby hospital. She has undergone surgery for her broken leg and continues to have X-rays and CAT scans.

"The money raised will be going towards new car seats and towards a new car, as she is a single mum with two kids unfortunately she didn't have insurance and the costs will be overwhelming when she gets back on her feet."

