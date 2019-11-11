Community rallies for sick, injured animals in bushfires

Desperate wildlife volunteers are pleading for donations to help the countless number of sick and injured wildlife in the devastating bushfires across Queensland and New South Wales. Photo: Queensland Koala Crusaders

MORE than $60,000 has been raised for wildlife rescue volunteers desperately working to save animals injured and displaced due to bushfires.

Claire Smith from Wildlife Rescue Sunshine Coast released a statement yesterday pleading with the public to support volunteers.

"We need your urgent help. We can't just sit by as fires burn out of control in New South Wales and Queensland," she said.

"It pains our heart so much and so we need to act. We know that the recovery effort will last months, even years."

Wildlife Rescue Sunshine Coast hopes to raise $100,000 to help volunteers attend rescues across southeast Queensland and New South Wales.

It's estimated about 350 koalas have died in fires that tore through the Port Macquaries region alone.

Ms Smith said $30 helped initially treat a koala injured in the "terrible" fires.

Queensland Koala Crusaders are also raising money to treat sick and injured wildlife.

"The fires have been terrible. That's an understatement. We can't actually believe our eyes but we need to keep going. Our koalas are dependent on it," it said in a statement.

As of lunchtime on Monday, the community had raised about $66,000 for Wildlife Rescue Sunshine Coast's emergency fund.

"Hope my $10 helps. I'm a pensioner and wish I could spend more," one person wrote. "Do hope all our wildlife can be helped in some way."

"Thank you for caring for our native animals. The devastation is almost incomprehensible," wrote another."

