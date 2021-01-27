Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Community rallies for family of dad killed in crash

by Bianca Hrovat
27th Jan 2021 11:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

More than $30,000 has been raised in just 24 hours in an outpouring of community support for the grieving family of Adam Lumsden, the Logan man who was tragically killed in a Bracken Ridge car accident on January 23.

 

More than $30,000 has been raised to help Adan Lumsden's grieving family.
More than $30,000 has been raised to help Adan Lumsden's grieving family.

 

 

The 37-year-old father-of-two was driving home from a game of ice hockey when his car veered off the road, into the front yard of a suburban home on Telegraph Rd, where the vehicle flipped and crashed into a tree at around 10.30pm.

He is survived by his wife, Warner resident Nikki-Lee Holden and their two children, aged five and 15 months old.

 

 

Adam Lumsden's tragic death leaves behind two children.
Adam Lumsden's tragic death leaves behind two children.

 

 

His father, who asked not to be named, said Adam was a dedicated father and "had a beautiful house and a good job" as a carpenter.

Adam's brother-in-law Brent Holden organised the GoFundMe for the family on January 26, stating, "the harsh reality is love and support won't be enough to pay a mortgage and future costs of raising a young family".

 

 

Police talk to the father and stepmother of Adam Lumsden, who died after crashing a car on Telegraph Rd, Bracken Ridge, on Sunday January 24th 2021 - Photo Steve Pohlner
Police talk to the father and stepmother of Adam Lumsden, who died after crashing a car on Telegraph Rd, Bracken Ridge, on Sunday January 24th 2021 - Photo Steve Pohlner

 

 

"Adam's passing was sudden and tragic, which has been extremely difficult for all his family and friends to comprehend," Mr Holden said.

"I am reaching out for help … no matter how big or small, to go towards the cost of helping Nikki and kids during this horrific time."

 

 

 

Adam Lumsden died after crashing a car on Telegraph Rd, Bracken Ridge, on Sunday January 24th 2021 - Photo Steve Pohlner
Adam Lumsden died after crashing a car on Telegraph Rd, Bracken Ridge, on Sunday January 24th 2021 - Photo Steve Pohlner

 

 

An overwhelming public response saw 159 people donate to the family in just over 24 hours.

Their eldest child was due to start prep today.

Originally published as Community rallies for family of Logan dad killed in crash

More Stories

bracken ridge crash death motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meatworker’s ‘outrageous’ crime spree ends on stolen moped

        Premium Content Meatworker’s ‘outrageous’ crime spree ends on stolen moped

        Crime He caused $11,000 damage to a local hospital and he drove on the wrong side of the road at 140km/h when police tried to pull him over

        • 27th Jan 2021 10:41 AM
        Lucky escape after vehicle crashes on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Lucky escape after vehicle crashes on Warrego Hwy

        News Minor delays were reported on the highway for a short period of time.

        • 27th Jan 2021 10:35 AM
        Ipswich Hockey's 'more normal' season: See vital information

        Premium Content Ipswich Hockey's 'more normal' season: See vital information

        Sport Check out the important upcoming events and plans to provide a COVID-safe year of...

        Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        Premium Content Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        News Climate change to cost Queensland $60b every year by 2038