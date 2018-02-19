Community rallies behind sons of mum who drowned in Emu Park

Tracey Williams died saving her son from the water in Emu Park.

HOURS after a fundraising page was formed to help the sons of an Emu Park drowning victim, thousands of dollars was already donated.

The Go Fund Me page for Tracey Williams was set up by Rockhampton woman, Karen Poole, who wanted to provide some financial help to Tracey's two sons, who tragically are now without a mum.

Since her death on February 13, tributes have poured in to pay their respects to the mother-of-two who died saving her youngest son in rough water.

The 46-year-old was pulled from the water at Fisherman's Beach by a backpacker but was unable to be revived.

Ms Poole wrote on the fundraising page how Tracey was a single mum and worked hard to be a role model for her kids.

Tracey Williams and her two sons. NINE NEWS

She encouraged people to donate to the cause to help her boys, now in the care of their family.

"Tracey's two sons are now in the car of their uncle and aunty who are a one-income family with children of their own," she wrote.

"With the unexpected costs of a funeral as well as costs of counselling and two extra children, money will be extremely tight.

"Tracey was a single mum just living week to week and she had no life insurance or superannuation.

"Please donate a little so the boys don't have to go without in this hard time."

You can donate to the fund here.