Community rallies behind house fire victims

A Biddaddaba home was destroyed by fire in the early hours of July 21, 2018.

A Biddaddaba home was destroyed by fire in the early hours of July 21, 2018. SEQ NEWSFORCE

THE Scenic Rim community is rallying together to help a family whose house was destroyed by fire over the weekend.

Six fire crews were called to the Queenslander-style home on Biddaddaba Creek Rd, Biddaddaba, around 12.40am on Saturday, July 21.

A Queensland Fire Service spokesperson said upon arrival "crews found the house well alight”.

Crews battled the blaze until 3.20am when they started dampening down the property.

The spokesperson also said "fire crews left the scene at approximately 5.45am in the hands of Queensland Police officers”.

"One crew also returned in the morning to continue dampening down some hot spots.”

A Biddaddaba home was destroyed by fire in the early hours of July 21, 2018. SEQ NEWSFORCE

It is believed no one was injured during the blaze.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money for the family.

Log onto https://www.gofundme.com/v6nuc-barnes-family if you would like to help.

Volunteers from Beaudesert and Jimboomba Helping Hands will also be putting together an essentials hamper full of toiletries and other necessary items to donate this week.

If you would like to donate items, head to their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/beaudeserthelpinghands/