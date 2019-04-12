Community rallies behind family who 'lost everything'
THE Sunshine Coast community has showered a Coes Creek family with support after they "lost everything", including their two dogs, in a house fire earlier this week.
Paul and Lyn McClean's house was set alight on Monday morning, destroying their family home which they built together.
Police have charged two teenage girls, aged 13 and 14, over the fire, alleging it was lit in a downstairs bedroom and spread through the house causing significant damage.
The girls were known to the family.
Mrs McClean and her son were reportedly still inside when the fire was lit, but managed to get out before emergency services arrived.
Sadly, their two dogs died at the scene.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support the "amazing" family as they rebuild their lives. It has raised more than $6000 in less than two days.
"The house is gone, they have lost everything except their lives," Camryn Hughes said.
Firefighters and neighbours who were first at the scene have been praised for their efforts in helping the family and searching for the teenage girls.
Mr McClean has offered his thanks to emergency services and the community for their assistance.
For more information and to donate to the GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/mclean-family-support.