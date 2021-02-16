Community rallies after new mum’s home stripped bare

Ipswich residents have helped a new mum furnish her place after furniture was allegesly stolen. Pic: file photo

Ipswich residents have helped a new mum furnish her place after furniture was allegesly stolen. Pic: file photo

IPSWICH residents have rallied to support a new mother who allegedly returned from hospital to find her Bundamba home stripped bare by her ex-partner.

The shocking incident made the rounds on social media earlier this week, prompting a heartwarming response and subsequent influx of donated goods.

Bundamba Residents group administrator Jacintah Mahoney spoke exclusively with The Queensland Times on Monday, saying she was saddened to learn of the incident.

“I noticed a post on another community Facebook group this post about the mum who had just been at a hospital appointment for her 11-week old baby,” she said.

“There was her bed that was left behind. No bedding, but her bed. I believe the baby’s cot was also left behind and their clothing.

A post detailing the incident was shared on social media on Monday.

“He had taken the TV, fridge, washing machine, clothing baskets, they were all gone.”

In little more than 24 hours, most of the allegedly stolen items were replaced.

“One of the residents I was talking to yesterday, she was kind enough to offer to pop into Big W and buy a new microwave.”

Ms Mahoney said it was important the young family was comfortable and safe in their home.

“I figured this mum needed some help, so I made sure to put the post up [in the group] to get the community to rally and support her,” Ms Mahoney said.

“I’ve had to start out numerous times myself, I used to be a young mum once too.

“I had my oldest, he’s 18 now, I was just sixteen when I had him.”

Kind-hearted residents are reportedly still inundating Ms Mahoney with offers.

“Not having anything, with a new baby, that would be really uncomfortable, and I think that’s what drove it home for me,” she said.

“Babies feed off the parent’s emotion, so I think that’s a big thing,” she said.

The mother has been unable to meet with Ms Mahoney due to ongoing hospital visits.

“I believe the entire community really pulled together and did what was needed to be done,”

“I’m absolutely stoked. I’m so proud of Bundamba.

“I know just within my street alone, there’s a few of us that really look after each other.”

Fortunately, the young mother now only requires a lounge and a television.

“I’m actually quite grateful that I’ve been living in a community where we really can come together in a time of need,” she said.

“I want people to look out for each, a little bit really goes a long way.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can contact Ms Mahoney through the Bundamba Residents Facebook group.

