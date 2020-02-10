Community pulls together for the Aratula Hotel

Aratula Hotel will be getting a much-needed boost in business on March 8 with event Revive Aratula Hotel.

The event is being run by Dalase Shilling, a youtuber who runs a channel called 2 Hour Cycle that promotes Ipswich as a motorcycle tourism hub.

“We had visited them at Aratula Hotel recently and the service was fantastic,” Mr Shilling said.

“It came across that they were having a really hard time because of the recent bushfires and road closures.

“They’ve had to close for four weeks at a time.”

After visiting the hotel Mr Shilling put up a Facebook post to gauge whether there would be enough support if he put together an event benefiting the Aratula Hotel.

“The support was outstanding everyone said absolutely we’d like to help, I got emails and private messages from local businesses everywhere” Mr Shilling said.

“The Aratula is just going through a tough time at the moment I, and a lot of other people just want to put some life back into it.”

The event on March 8 will start at 10am and will run throughout the day with live music and prizes up for grabs.

“We like to see that local pubs and cafe are well and truly supported by the community,” Mr Shilling said.

“So that when we get up of a weekend and go out for a ride there is a nice place to go to.”

For more information on the event or how you can help out visit www.facebook.com/AratulaHotelMotel/.