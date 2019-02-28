Menu
David Lynton assembles a cross at a floral tribute for step brothers Barak Austral and Jhulio Saragio on the banks of the Ross River in Cranbrook. Picture: Zak Simmonds
News

Community pours its heart into memorial

by MADURA MCCORMACK
28th Feb 2019 7:02 AM

AN OUTPOURING of grief from the Townsville community has caused a riverside memorial for Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, to swell in size.

Bouquets of flowers, toys, and heartfelt messages have been left for the two boys next to the spot they were found submerged.

The two brothers were found metres apart in a small cutaway area of the Ross River in Cranbrook nearly 12 hours after they had gone missing from their Brett St home on Monday afternoon.

Dan Strathie, a single father-of-three, was one of about 40 residents who helped search for Barak and Jhulio and returned to the spot yesterday to pay his respects.

Placing a note he had written at the memorial, Mr Strathie said the tragic incident "hit home".

"I'm just imaging their pain, they're [the boys' family] feeling it," he said. "Brothers, the water has taken you both away but the water will never take you away from each other," the note read.

"Blood is thicker than water, brothers for life."

Father-of-four David Lynton installed a cross at the memorial after learning Barak and Jhulio were his best mate's nephews.

"Just know you are not alone," one note read.

"Townsville stand beside you and are thinking about you in these difficult times.

"My heart breaks for you, I cannot begin to imagine what you are going through. Your beautiful boys will always be with you."

