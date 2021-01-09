Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Community mourn loss of much-loved Elder

Jenna Thompson
9th Jan 2021 10:00 AM

The Gumbaynggirr community is mourning the loss of much-loved Elder John "Johnny" Edward Marshall who passed away this week aged 83.

Born in Grafton to John and Elizabeth Marshall, and brother to the late Elsie Bancroft and Rex Marshall, both of whom were respected Elders within the local community.

Johnny's love of entertaining people led him down many paths including becoming a professional didgeridoo player for Sydney band Pinchgut, busking around Darling Harbour, to appearing in several Australian television shows including Skippy and Spyforce.

Although Johnny lived away from Grafton for many years, his love for his hometown never faded. Each Jacaranda Festival Johnny returned to entertain the crowds and take part in festivities.

Johnny Marshall busking at Circular Quay in 1996.
Johnny Marshall busking at Circular Quay in 1996.

 

 

MORE ON JOHNNY MARSHALL

 

Mr Marshall passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johnny's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver Street, Grafton, on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

aboriginal elders busker didgeridoo funeral notice gumbaynggirr gumbaynggirr nation
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver hospitalised after car hits pole at Augustine Heights

        Premium Content Driver hospitalised after car hits pole at Augustine Heights

        News The patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

        Police confirm identity of man found dead in Preston bushland

        Premium Content Police confirm identity of man found dead in Preston...

        News Police have appealed for witnesses after the body of a man was found in bushland...

        How to report a mobile phone black spot and get it fixed

        Premium Content How to report a mobile phone black spot and get it fixed

        News Residents can report bad mobile phone reception in the hope of getting new towers...

        People’s Priest: The story of a QT boy made good

        Premium Content People’s Priest: The story of a QT boy made good

        News A Canberra author has told the story of how Ipswich shaped the life of one of her...