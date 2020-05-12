Community-mindedness an example to emulate

COMMUNITY-MINDED: The Ipswich Kart Club is helping local businesses stay afloat through its ‘Support the Supporters’ campaign.

WHEN coronavirus threatened the livelihood of the businesses which support the Ipswich Kart Club, members could not sit idle and watch them go down the tube.

With vice-president Ray Cowie leading the charge, the executive worked tirelessly over the last five weeks to satisfy Queensland Health requirements and create its ‘Team’ practice booking app.

As well as giving people the chance to get karting again, it was thought their efforts would stimulate the niche economic market which depends on the club and trigger cash to flow once more.

The club has also permitted driver trainers to use the track free of charge under strict conditions approved by Queensland Health to give them the best chance of getting back on their feet.

President Scott Howard said the initiative had proven successful thus far, with several of the businesses previously facing bankruptcy now pocketing ‘good money’.

“Our members can stop karting for a few months and start up again after coronavirus if they wish,” Howard said.

“But if these shops shut, they aren’t coming back.

“Without the little shops, you end up with a monopoly, so it is important to look after the little guys.”

The good faith the club has shown has been well received by the business owners, with many pledging their intentions to return the favour through sponsorship in future.

It has also set an example for the rest of the community to follow as the country strives to rebuild and recover from the turmoil caused by the pandemic.

Howard urged the Ipswich community to throw its weight behind the ‘Support the Supporters’ campaign.

Businesses to support the Ipswich club include DPE Superstore, Project X Racing, Kaos Karting, JT Motorsport, Power Republic Engines, CXR Engines, Tyler Greenbury Racing, In Tuner Racer, Zed Corse and Patrizicorse.