Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COMMUNITY-MINDED: The Ipswich Kart Club is helping local businesses stay afloat through its ‘Support the Supporters’ campaign.
COMMUNITY-MINDED: The Ipswich Kart Club is helping local businesses stay afloat through its ‘Support the Supporters’ campaign.
Sport

Community-mindedness an example to emulate

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
12th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN coronavirus threatened the livelihood of the businesses which support the Ipswich Kart Club, members could not sit idle and watch them go down the tube.

With vice-president Ray Cowie leading the charge, the executive worked tirelessly over the last five weeks to satisfy Queensland Health requirements and create its ‘Team’ practice booking app.

As well as giving people the chance to get karting again, it was thought their efforts would stimulate the niche economic market which depends on the club and trigger cash to flow once more.

The club has also permitted driver trainers to use the track free of charge under strict conditions approved by Queensland Health to give them the best chance of getting back on their feet.

President Scott Howard said the initiative had proven successful thus far, with several of the businesses previously facing bankruptcy now pocketing ‘good money’.

“Our members can stop karting for a few months and start up again after coronavirus if they wish,” Howard said.

“But if these shops shut, they aren’t coming back.

“Without the little shops, you end up with a monopoly, so it is important to look after the little guys.”

The good faith the club has shown has been well received by the business owners, with many pledging their intentions to return the favour through sponsorship in future.

It has also set an example for the rest of the community to follow as the country strives to rebuild and recover from the turmoil caused by the pandemic.

Howard urged the Ipswich community to throw its weight behind the ‘Support the Supporters’ campaign.

Businesses to support the Ipswich club include DPE Superstore, Project X Racing, Kaos Karting, JT Motorsport, Power Republic Engines, CXR Engines, Tyler Greenbury Racing, In Tuner Racer, Zed Corse and Patrizicorse.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Petition launched to save popular Lake Apex cafe

        premium_icon Petition launched to save popular Lake Apex cafe

        Council News Council silent on “decommissioning” Staging Post Cafe, as locals launch petition to save the popular eatery.

        • 12th May 2020 3:59 PM
        Do you remember these iconic Ipswich places of the 90s?

        premium_icon Do you remember these iconic Ipswich places of the 90s?

        News From nights out at the old Players Nightclub to days at the Warrego Water Park.

        Somerset abattoir among producers black-listed by China

        premium_icon Somerset abattoir among producers black-listed by China

        Business Four Australian abattoirs have been black-listed exporting to China

        Goodbye to cheap fuel

        premium_icon Goodbye to cheap fuel

        News Fuel prices continue to rise amid COVID-19 crisisw