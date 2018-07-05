Menu
Willowbank Area Residents' Group president George Hatchman says there are concerns from his community about potential PFAS contamination.
Group to discuss PFAS health impacts on families, livestock

Helen Spelitis
5th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
GEORGE Hatchman is preparing for a community meeting to update concerned residents about the PFAS investigation at RAAF Amberley Base.

The Willowbank Area Residents Group president said some residents were concerned about health impacts on their families and livestock, as a result of PFAS contamination.

Defence is still investigating the impact of PFAS chemicals at the base, with investigators exploring human health and ecological risks.

On Monday night Mr Hatchman will speak to residents at a public meeting at the Amberley Girl Guides Hut from 7pm.

It comes after a meeting was held at the base on Thursday last week with representatives from the Defence Force and about 20 community members, including local politicians.

Mr Hatchman said his role was to ensure the Willowbank community was informed.

"It's a bit of an unknown at the moment," he said.

"There are a lot of rural properties out here where people drink the milk from the cows and butcher their own animals to eat."

Amberley Girl Guides Hut, at the top of Wellington Rise starting at 7pm

