Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEVASTATED: Timmy Supaman and Leesa Sheedy are preparing to recoup and rebuild after losing their business, Timmy's Unique Furniture, to a fire last Thursday.
DEVASTATED: Timmy Supaman and Leesa Sheedy are preparing to recoup and rebuild after losing their business, Timmy's Unique Furniture, to a fire last Thursday. Kevin Farmer
News

Community rallies for duo after 'terrifying' inferno

Alexia Austin
by
12th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TIMMY Supaman locked up his business and was preparing to head home last Thursday when he turned to see every owner's worst nightmare - smoke pouring from his workspace.

Inside the North Toowoomba shed was everything he and partner Leesa Sheedy had worked on for three years, as they built their business Timmy's Unique Furniture from a home venture to something bigger.

Mr Supaman called the emergency services and then could only watch as the couple's hard work went up in flames.

"I had the garden hose and was trying to do what I could, but it was terrifying," he said.

The couple predict they have lost $30,000 worth of stock in the blaze.
The couple predict they have lost $30,000 worth of stock in the blaze. Kevin Farmer

The shed had been filled with wooden pallets used to make custom furniture and a range of tools, one of which is believed to have caused the blaze.

"When I opened the door, the back bench was on fire, and that's where I keep my cordless tools," he said.

"We think something happened with the lithium batteries."

The couple predicts they have lost $30,000 worth of stock and materials.

In a post to their GoFundMe page, Ms Sheedy said the business was uninsured at the time of the fire.

"We were unable to yet afford it with costs of living, children to feed, bills to pay, house and car insurance and the list goes on," she said.

"We never expected a simple cordless battery explosion could destroy our lives."

However, just when all seemed lost, the couple has been "lifted" by Toowoomba's community spirit.

Timmy Supaman holds a fire damaged nail gun after his Bellevue St business, Timmy's Unique Furniture, was destroyed by fire.
Timmy Supaman holds a fire damaged nail gun after his Bellevue St business, Timmy's Unique Furniture, was destroyed by fire. Kevin Farmer

In the days following the fire, residents donated tools, Trailaskips provided half-price service, and the couple has been offered a short-term base for their business.

"We've already had a lot of great support from customers, the community and our family - we just want to say thank you, it's because of this we are motivated to keep going."

The couple said they hoped to rebuild the business to its former glory.

To donate to the family, visit bit.ly/2katIGD or contact Leesa on 0439 250 876.

Timmy Supaman and Leesa Sheedy are devasted their Bellevue St business, Timmy's Unique Furniture, was destroyed by fire, Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Timmy Supaman and Leesa Sheedy are devasted their Bellevue St business, Timmy's Unique Furniture, was destroyed by fire, Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Kevin Farmer

More Stories

business community donation editors picks fire inferno qfes
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Queensland frontrunner for 2032 Games

    premium_icon Queensland frontrunner for 2032 Games

    News Queensland’s bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games will be fast-tracked in an attempt to blow rivals off the park.

    • 12th Sep 2019 4:59 AM
    Disgraced lawyer testifies against ex-boss

    premium_icon Disgraced lawyer testifies against ex-boss

    News Meehan has told of text messages about cash payments

    • 12th Sep 2019 4:58 AM
    Patients left to wait after hospital tech crash

    premium_icon Patients left to wait after hospital tech crash

    Health Doctors and nurses at 14 hospitals had to switch to paper charts

    Free sausage sandwiches to boost spirits of less fortunate

    premium_icon Free sausage sandwiches to boost spirits of less fortunate

    News Good Samaritans fire up the barbie to feed homeless, needy