Community life thrives at Woodcrest State College

LOCAL business and community members were up bright and early this morning to attend the Woodcrest State College's inaugural Community Network breakfast event.

In an effort to create mutually beneficial partnerships with local organisations and businesses, the quarterly event was attended by local business, council, parents and community members.

Local community members at the Woodcrest State College Community Network Breakfast Myjanne Jensen

Woodcrest State College Executive Principal, Pat Murphy, said the purpose of the network was about developing partnerships with the community and beyond and creating relationships that will ultimately benefit his students.

"This is an opportunity for people to network and to know what other businesses are out there and for people to do business within that network,” Mr Murphy said.

"We're not in opposition to the Springfield Chamber of Commerce either and we have found that in the past we can actually enhance the Chamber of Commerce.”

Woodcrest State College Director of Student Advancement, Tegan Welsh, said she had been taken by surprise by the level of community spirit in Springfield.

"When I first came to the community, I wasn't inspecting it to be so banded together,” Ms Welsh said.

"Before we even got to launch today we'd sponsored all of our proposed scholarships, so it's really amazing that a community that is relatively new is so generous, it's cool.”

Griffith University's Business School's Engagement Manager, Robyn Wells, who was also in attendance said her primary role was to assist students with their pathway to university and an event of this kind was important to helping achieve that.

"I personally love encouraging students to come to university as I didn't get the opportunity myself,” Ms Wells said.

"I work with a lot of pathway programs within Griffith and the kids are so excited when they get in, so even though there are lots of different pathways in life, I personally believe that going to university gives you more choice and opportunity.

"I love encouraging those who don't think they can.”

To find out more about the Woodcrest Community Network, contact Tegan Welsh on 0431 515 440.

