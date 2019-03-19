Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN MOURNING: Lucy Hackett lay flowers at the memorial.
IN MOURNING: Lucy Hackett lay flowers at the memorial. Kathryn Lewis
Community

Community lay hearts to remember victims

Kathryn Lewis
by
19th Mar 2019 10:30 AM

HEARTS were laid yesterday afternoon to commemorate the lives lost in a hate-filled attack against New Zealand's Muslim community.

Grafton community members gathered at Memorial park, hands and baskets filled with flowers, leaves and anything they could find to memorialise the 50 victims.

Everything came together quickly, organiser Judy Hackett said after she made the decision at nine o'clock that morning.

"So many people worrying about what's happening in CHCH and the people over there.

"We wanted to make it really low impact, so it will just fly away into the ether

"We encouraged people to bring someone just out of their garden or just something that was part of Grafton.

Ms Hackett said is important for the community to keep the victims in their thoughts and use the tragic act as a reminder to "keep checking ourselves".

With what is coming through on the news now, we are getting real stories of real families, and the heartbreak, that is what has really prompted us to do this.

We just really wanted to come together as a community and show some love and humility.

We absolutely need to remember the victims and look in our hearts and just keep checking ourselves and making sure that we are the people we want to be.

christchurch community editors picks nz shooting victims
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Knife-wielding hoon terrorises Ipswich High

    premium_icon Knife-wielding hoon terrorises Ipswich High

    Crime Burnouts, wielding a knife, smashing a police car windscreen results in probation for Brassall man.

    • 19th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Mum warns others after popular nappy 'burned' her baby

    premium_icon Mum warns others after popular nappy 'burned' her baby

    Health The Ipswich mother heard the ear-piercing screams of her daughter

    CMC Rocks raises Ipswich's global profile

    premium_icon CMC Rocks raises Ipswich's global profile

    Business Benefits of CMC Rocks continue to roll in.

    Car roll over just before midnight

    premium_icon Car roll over just before midnight

    News The patient was transported to the PA Hospital in critical condition