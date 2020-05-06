Community house continues to serve

Gailes Community House recently reopened its doors to the community after temporarily closing down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Community House co-ordinator Delphine Legros said she was happy to be back with her team serving the community.

“We’ve been really busy really focusing on food hampers,” she said.

“We are currently serving Gailes and the Camira areas but because of everything that is going on we are helping people who live outside of these areas.

“Just give us a call and we’ll see how we can help.”

Ms Legros said that the centre was also looking to move all their community programs and activities online.

“Previously we would have, for example, face-to-face playgroup and we’re bringing these online,” she said.

“Also with our cooking group, we’re going to start doing up cooking packs and people can come out pick up the packs and follow along to a video online.”

Ms Legros said when she received the news community centres were to close she wasn’t sure how to react.

“It was a bit of an unknown in terms of when we would be back again for the community, you know what would happen to the people that relied on us for food hampers,” she said.

“We suspended our programs before the school holidays and then when we were told we had to close down, we weren’t quite sure how we would come back,” she said.

Since reopening on April 20 Ms Legros said the community has been very supportive and that food hampers have been very popular.

“So we’ve changed the way we manage food hampers so we prefer bank transfers,” she said.

“We’ll drop the food hampers to the people at their cars as well.”

Ms Legros said people being active on social media has helped to let the community know the house is open again.

“The community support has been really amazing and we encourage people to continue spreading the word,” she said.

To find out more about everything Gailes Community Centre does visit www.gailescommunityhouse.com.au.

