Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Logan Bradford, 17, has died after the car she was driving along River Drive, South Ballina, left the roadway and plunged into the Richmond River.
Logan Bradford, 17, has died after the car she was driving along River Drive, South Ballina, left the roadway and plunged into the Richmond River.
News

Community heartbroken after teen dies in river crash

Aisling Brennan
8th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EVANS Head teenager has been confirmed as the girl who tragically died after her car plunged into the Richmond River yesterday.

Logan Bradford, 17, was driving southbound along River Dr, South Ballina, with a female passenger, when her car left the road and plunged into the water.

The passenger was able to escape the sinking vehicle.

<< Sad recovery: Teen girl was trapped in car 6m under water >>

Flowers have been laid at the scene where a car plunged into the Richmond River at South Ballina on Tuesday.
Flowers have been laid at the scene where a car plunged into the Richmond River at South Ballina on Tuesday.

Despite multiple attempts from witnesses to free Logan, she died at the scene.

The Evans Head community have taken to social media to share their grief and offer their support to the Bradford family.

Evans Head and Woodburn Preschool posted a tribute on their Facebook page paying their respects.

"Our heart is breaking for Karen and Craig, all the Bradford and Allen families, Logan's friends and her workmates," the post read.

"We will always remember Logan with love."

Police divers worked into the night on Tuesday to recover the vehicle.

Numerous members of the community have also begun sharing their condolences for the family.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks northern rivers crash richmond river south ballina
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dead motorist evaded police prior to fatal Warrego crash

        premium_icon Dead motorist evaded police prior to fatal Warrego crash

        News New details emerge as investigators piece together the dead Toowoomba man’s movements in the days leading up to a fatal traffic crash.

        Welcome change for busy school zone in Springfield

        premium_icon Welcome change for busy school zone in Springfield

        News A ‘traffic busy’ Greater Springfield school will get a much needed road safety...

        Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        News One case is an Australian Defence Force officer in quarantine

        Farewell Beryl, you inspired a generation with dedication

        premium_icon Farewell Beryl, you inspired a generation with dedication

        Netball She was a pioneer, excelling as an umpire and lobbying hard for improved...